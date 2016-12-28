BBB: Scamtracker shares con games targeting victims

Have you ever gotten an e-mail asking you to send money somewhere or a call from someone claiming to be the IRS saying you need to send them cash? So what can you do to stay ahead of the con artists and help other people keep from getting ripped off? They call it the " Scam Tracker " and you can check any area of the country to see where scammers are targeting. You can use the map to zoom into your neighborhood and look at a list of complaints about calls and schemes.

