BBB: Scamtracker shares con games targeting victims
Have you ever gotten an e-mail asking you to send money somewhere or a call from someone claiming to be the IRS saying you need to send them cash? So what can you do to stay ahead of the con artists and help other people keep from getting ripped off? They call it the " Scam Tracker " and you can check any area of the country to see where scammers are targeting. You can use the map to zoom into your neighborhood and look at a list of complaints about calls and schemes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec 20
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec 11
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec 10
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Dawn noble
|8
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC