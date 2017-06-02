Tree fire delays SEPTA trains to Doylestown19 minutes ago
A tree that caught fire and fell on SEPTA's tracks in Montgomery County caused frustrating delays for commuters using the Lansdale/Doylestown and Warminster regional lines, the agency said. Around 4:30 p.m., a residential tree fell and hit a power line, catching fire before landing on the tracks apporaching SEPTA's Glenside station, said agency spokeswoman Heather Redfern.
