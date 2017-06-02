Tree fire delays SEPTA trains to Doyl...

Tree fire delays SEPTA trains to Doylestown19 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Philly.com

A tree that caught fire and fell on SEPTA's tracks in Montgomery County caused frustrating delays for commuters using the Lansdale/Doylestown and Warminster regional lines, the agency said. Around 4:30 p.m., a residential tree fell and hit a power line, catching fire before landing on the tracks apporaching SEPTA's Glenside station, said agency spokeswoman Heather Redfern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
lamb foundation!! DO NOT GO!!!!!! (May '09) Mar '17 Irishprincess3306 111
Mary jane (Jan '16) Mar '17 Johnny d 4
North Penn School Board--PATRONAGE JOBS Mar '17 Johnny d 2
adult world (Jun '11) Jan '17 Eaturupper 13
Do you go BRALESS? (WOMEN ONLY PLS.) (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jan 2
noxious smell (Jul '12) Aug '16 Sindy 10
See all Lansdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansdale Forum Now

Lansdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lansdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC