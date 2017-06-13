Carrots in a bottle: Root vegetable s...

Carrots in a bottle: Root vegetable spirit makes excellent earthy cocktails

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Chicago Tribune

The Jack LaLanne cocktail is a take on a mule, with C Spirit, made from fresh carrots, acting as the base. The Jack LaLanne cocktail is a take on a mule, with C Spirit, made from fresh carrots, acting as the base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
adult world (Jun '11) Tue Curious bro 14
lamb foundation!! DO NOT GO!!!!!! (May '09) Jun 5 Concerned 112
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
Mary jane (Jan '16) Mar '17 Johnny d 4
North Penn School Board--PATRONAGE JOBS Mar '17 Johnny d 2
Do you go BRALESS? (WOMEN ONLY PLS.) (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jan 2
noxious smell (Jul '12) Aug '16 Sindy 10
See all Lansdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansdale Forum Now

Lansdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lansdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC