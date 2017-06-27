Car sideswipes tractor-trailer in Manchester, cops say

A 56-year-old man from Lansdale, Pa., was driving a 2014 Subaru Outback around 6:50 p.m. westbound on Route 70 when he sideswiped a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer heading eastbound on the same road, Manchester police Capt. Todd Malland said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.