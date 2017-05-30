Judge won't reconsider prison sentenc...

Judge won't reconsider prison sentence for church shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A judge has refused to reconsider a 10- to 20-years prison sentence for a man who fatally shot another churchgoer during Sunday services in a Philadelphia suburb. Montgomery County Judge Gary Silow on Tuesday also refused to reverse the voluntary manslaughter conviction of 46-year-old Mark Storms, of Lansdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
lamb foundation!! DO NOT GO!!!!!! (May '09) Mar '17 Irishprincess3306 111
Mary jane (Jan '16) Mar '17 Johnny d 4
North Penn School Board--PATRONAGE JOBS Mar '17 Johnny d 2
adult world (Jun '11) Jan '17 Eaturupper 13
Do you go BRALESS? (WOMEN ONLY PLS.) (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jan 2
noxious smell (Jul '12) Aug '16 Sindy 10
See all Lansdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansdale Forum Now

Lansdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lansdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC