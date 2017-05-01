SEPTA Celebrates Opening of Lansdale ...

SEPTA Celebrates Opening of Lansdale Parking Garage

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Mass Transit

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials gathered with elected officials, community leaders and other stakeholders, to celebrate the completion of a new parking garage in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. The Lansdale Parking Garage is a welcome amenity for the thousands of commuters that use the Lansdale train station each day and a nod to the Borough's rich railroad history.

