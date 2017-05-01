Pa. man 'seeking companionship' on Cr...

Pa. man 'seeking companionship' on Craigslist nearly kidnapped by woman answering ad: cops

Wednesday Apr 19

A man in eastern Pennsylvania reportedly placed an ad on Craigslist saying he was "seeking companionship." He allegedly got more than he bargained for when a woman identified as Lara Mountz, along with two other men, attempted to kidnap him.

