Montco man gets jail for fatal shooting inside church

Mark Storms of Lansdale is led out of court in handcuffs Tuesday, after a Montgomery County judge sentenced him to 10 to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing Robert Braxton III at a church in Montgomery Township last year during Sunday worship services. Hilda Braxton was at the Jersey Shore with her husband on a Sunday morning when she received a phone call from her sister.

