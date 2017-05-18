Here's how to use SEPTA during the NF...

Here's how to use SEPTA during the NFL draft and Penn Relays

Wednesday Apr 26

SEPTA will increase the number of trains along the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines to deal with the increased ridership during the NFL draft. With the NFL draft and the Penn Relays both coming to Philadelphia this week, SEPTA laid out Tuesday its plans to keep people moving.

