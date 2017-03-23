Rudolph F. Kassin

Rudolph F. Kassin, 85, died March 7, 2017; he was born January 15, 1932. Rudolph was loved and will be missed by Joyce, his wife of 35 years, his step-daughters, Dana and Andrea Dean.

