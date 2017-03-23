Nurse accused of filming nude patients goes before the judge
Ronnie Polaneczky, a journalist for 30 years, is a Metro columnist at the Daily News, where she has won numerous journalism awards for listening to the city she loves and telling its stories in ways that get to the heart of who we are. She is the 2015 winner of the Eugene C. Pulliam Journalism Fellowship for her coverage of elderly parents who are still responsible for the care of their intellectually disabled, aging children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Lansdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary jane (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Johnny d
|4
|North Penn School Board--PATRONAGE JOBS
|Thu
|Johnny d
|2
|adult world (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Eaturupper
|13
|lamb foundation!! DO NOT GO!!!!!! (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Faith
|109
|Do you go BRALESS? (WOMEN ONLY PLS.) (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jan
|2
|noxious smell (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Sindy
|10
|Fischer's Park to host Holiday Lights Festival (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Stephen Young
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lansdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC