Nurse accused of filming nude patient...

Nurse accused of filming nude patients goes before the judge

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Philly.com

Ronnie Polaneczky, a journalist for 30 years, is a Metro columnist at the Daily News, where she has won numerous journalism awards for listening to the city she loves and telling its stories in ways that get to the heart of who we are. She is the 2015 winner of the Eugene C. Pulliam Journalism Fellowship for her coverage of elderly parents who are still responsible for the care of their intellectually disabled, aging children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary jane (Jan '16) Thu Johnny d 4
North Penn School Board--PATRONAGE JOBS Thu Johnny d 2
adult world (Jun '11) Jan '17 Eaturupper 13
lamb foundation!! DO NOT GO!!!!!! (May '09) Jan '17 Faith 109
Do you go BRALESS? (WOMEN ONLY PLS.) (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jan 2
noxious smell (Jul '12) Aug '16 Sindy 10
News Fischer's Park to host Holiday Lights Festival (Apr '09) Aug '16 Stephen Young 13
See all Lansdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansdale Forum Now

Lansdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lansdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC