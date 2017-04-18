Ice hockey coach charged with sexual ...

Ice hockey coach charged with sexual assault of N.J. child in 1990s

Walter "Tracy" Ferinden, 55, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, is charged with two second-degree counts of sexual assault involving a 12-year-old boy on various dates during the summer of 1994. WOODBURY -- Authorities have charged a youth ice hockey coach they say sexually assaulted a boy 23 years ago in Deptford Township.

