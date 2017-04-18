Ice hockey coach charged with sexual assault of N.J. child in 1990s
Walter "Tracy" Ferinden, 55, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, is charged with two second-degree counts of sexual assault involving a 12-year-old boy on various dates during the summer of 1994. WOODBURY -- Authorities have charged a youth ice hockey coach they say sexually assaulted a boy 23 years ago in Deptford Township.
