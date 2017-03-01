Police investigate burglar who rappelled into deli
Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating whether the same person is to blame for two burglaries in which the suspect rappelled into the stores. Police tell WPVI-TV that a burglar rappelled into a Lansdale deli through the building's roof vent using a rope around 4 a.m. last Wednesday.
