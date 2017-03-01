Police investigate burglar who rappel...

Police investigate burglar who rappelled into deli

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Progress

Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating whether the same person is to blame for two burglaries in which the suspect rappelled into the stores. Police tell WPVI-TV that a burglar rappelled into a Lansdale deli through the building's roof vent using a rope around 4 a.m. last Wednesday.

