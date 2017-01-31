Booming Boroughs, Trashing Trails in ...

Booming Boroughs, Trashing Trails in Montco

7 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Montgomery County's nascent borough boom seems destined to explode in Lansdale, where its downtown is on the cusp of expansion by way of a shiny, new parking garage and dozens of new homes. Everything seems in place for more development in the years ahead, and it's about time, says longtime county planner-turned-consultant Carmen Italia.

