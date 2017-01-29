SEPTA updates Regional Rail schedules...

SEPTA updates Regional Rail schedules to address delays from new safety system

SEPTA placed new Regional Rail schedules into effect Sunday in response to chronically late trains over the last few months. The schedule update was driven in part by SEPTA's introduction of Positive Train Control , a federally-mandated safety system for commuter and freight rail.

