Montco ROTC Instructor Arrested for Sex with Student: Cops
An ROTC coordinator at North Penn High School in Montgomery County has been charged with allegedly having sex with a student on a few different occasions last year, police said. Mark Miller, a retired Air Force officer who worked as the senior coordinator for the Reserve Officers Training Corp at the Towamencin high school, allegedly first had sex with the unidentified female student in a Lansdale parking lot Nov. 12, 2016, the complaint said.
