Top Philadelphia-Area School Christmas Choirs
Children from around the Philadelphia region sang their hearts out this holiday season for a place in 101.1 More FM's Christmas Choir competition. The North Penn High School Chamber singers from the Lansdale, Montgomery County school took home first place and got to perform with the Philly POPS after entering their rendition of "The Christmas Song."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Lansdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lamb foundation!! DO NOT GO!!!!!! (May '09)
|Nov 28
|Herman levin
|108
|Do you go BRALESS? (WOMEN ONLY PLS.)
|Sep '16
|Jan
|2
|adult world (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|submarine
|11
|Mary jane (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Scotty BenWa
|3
|noxious smell (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Sindy
|10
|Fischer's Park to host Holiday Lights Festival (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Stephen Young
|13
|Lansdale police want man in connection with bea... (Sep '07)
|Jul '16
|ntownboogie
|35
Find what you want!
Search Lansdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC