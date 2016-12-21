Top Philadelphia-Area School Christma...

Top Philadelphia-Area School Christmas Choirs

Children from around the Philadelphia region sang their hearts out this holiday season for a place in 101.1 More FM's Christmas Choir competition. The North Penn High School Chamber singers from the Lansdale, Montgomery County school took home first place and got to perform with the Philly POPS after entering their rendition of "The Christmas Song."

