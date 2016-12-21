Searching for Clues 23 Years After Mo...

Searching for Clues 23 Years After Montco Teen's Killing

Friday Dec 2

Julie Barnyock would be 41 years old if she were alive today, instead her death investigation is more than two decades old. Barnyock was 18 when she went missing from the Lansdale, Pennsylvania train station.

