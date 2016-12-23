Clear

Weather

45°F | 26°F

Lansdale Info

Lansdale, Pennsylvania is located in Montgomery County. Zip codes in Lansdale, PA include 19446. The median home price in Lansdale is $65 which is roughly $148/per square foot. More Lansdale information.

Bookmark

Add to MyYahoo RSS

The latest from TV, Radio, and Newspapers

Add a news source

Are we missing a Lansdale news source? Let us know!

Lansdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web
 

Lansdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,846

Updated: Fri Dec 23, 2016 02:22 am

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC