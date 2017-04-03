Immigration policies don't reflect Am...

Immigration policies don't reflect American or religious values: Whidbey clergy

Apr 3, 2017 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The religious community's discontent at immigration and refugee crackdowns by the Trump administration has spread beyond Seattle to one of the most peaceful corners of Western Washington. Immigration and deportation practices, coming out of Washington, D.C., run against "the core values of our faiths and our nation," in words of a Lenten statement signed by 17 religious leaders on South Whidbey Island.

