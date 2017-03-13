What to do when bulbs don't bloom
In this Feb. 27, 2017 photo, daffodils, photographed in a pasture near Langley, Wash., are entering their third growing season but a number of factors - planting too shallow, bad timing when planted, growing conditions and predation - could keep some from flowering. Leave perennial bulbs alone after they finish blooming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Langley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of missing woman found in wilderness (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|carnie knobs matter
|3
|VISITING FAMILY in LANGLEY (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jul '13
|Michael Monson
|5
|Review: Prael F W DDS (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|waynedeer
|1
|Island County Prosecutor Banks sues to force La... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Kent McCoy
|1
|Shakespeare Festival drops LMS field from consi... (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|eciliaharve
|1
|Local designer signs books today in Langley (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Throbbing Meatcicle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Langley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC