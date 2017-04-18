Weed control starts with the seeds
This May 6, 2013 photo shows a stand of stinging needles near Langley, Wash., and is beginning to produce seeds. Cut off the seed heads if it's too difficult to dig out the plants to prevent noxious weeds from spreading out of control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Langley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of missing woman found in wilderness (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|carnie knobs matter
|3
|VISITING FAMILY in LANGLEY (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jul '13
|Michael Monson
|5
|Review: Prael F W DDS (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|waynedeer
|1
|Island County Prosecutor Banks sues to force La... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Kent McCoy
|1
|Shakespeare Festival drops LMS field from consi... (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|eciliaharve
|1
|Local designer signs books today in Langley (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Throbbing Meatcicle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Langley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC