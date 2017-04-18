Sweet corn is an easy crop for home gardens. Here's how to plant it
In this Aug. 27, 2013 photo, these ears of sweet-tasting, bi-color corn were grown from seed in containers inside a hobby greenhouse near Langley, Wash. The Burpee's "On Deck" corn matured in a little more than two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Langley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of missing woman found in wilderness (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|carnie knobs matter
|3
|VISITING FAMILY in LANGLEY (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jul '13
|Michael Monson
|5
|Review: Prael F W DDS (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|waynedeer
|1
|Island County Prosecutor Banks sues to force La... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Kent McCoy
|1
|Shakespeare Festival drops LMS field from consi... (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|eciliaharve
|1
|Local designer signs books today in Langley (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Throbbing Meatcicle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Langley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC