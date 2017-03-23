Open governments dona t charge for interviews
REMINDER FOR LANGLEY's MAYOR : The mayor of Langley stepped into a mess of his own making on Whidbey Island. Tim Callison actually suggested a $64 invoice be sent to the local South Whidbey Record newspaper for an interview it had with the city's attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Langley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of missing woman found in wilderness (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|carnie knobs matter
|3
|VISITING FAMILY in LANGLEY (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jul '13
|Michael Monson
|5
|Review: Prael F W DDS (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|waynedeer
|1
|Island County Prosecutor Banks sues to force La... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Kent McCoy
|1
|Shakespeare Festival drops LMS field from consi... (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|eciliaharve
|1
|Local designer signs books today in Langley (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Throbbing Meatcicle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Langley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC