Langley mayor learns there's no billing a free press
Tim Callison, mayor of the small Whidbey Island town of Langley, fired off an email last week to the local newspaper, telling the publication to pay up for an act of journalism: a reporter's conversation with the city attorney. "Pleas [sic] find attached the bill for contacting the City's Attorney on February 9, 2017.
