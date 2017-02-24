Hanging baskets bring instant color, ...

Hanging baskets bring instant color, texture to small spaces

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Daily Advance

This June 25, 2013 photo shows hanging baskets on a carport near Langley, Wash., which make for a colorful welcome as visitors pull into the yard. Shop around at thrift or antique shops for decorative containers like this Victorian model to add some personality to the presentation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Langley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of missing woman found in wilderness (Sep '12) Sep '16 carnie knobs matter 3
VISITING FAMILY in LANGLEY (Aug '13) Aug '13 ANONYMOUS 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jul '13 Michael Monson 5
Review: Prael F W DDS (Feb '13) Feb '13 waynedeer 1
News Island County Prosecutor Banks sues to force La... (Jan '13) Jan '13 Kent McCoy 1
News Shakespeare Festival drops LMS field from consi... (Sep '12) Sep '12 eciliaharve 1
News Local designer signs books today in Langley (Jan '12) Jan '12 Throbbing Meatcicle 1
See all Langley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Langley Forum Now

Langley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Langley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Langley, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC