Nature's remedy for blocking noise? T...

Nature's remedy for blocking noise? Trees

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

This Nov. 25, 2016 photo taken near Freeland, Wash., shows vegetation being used to quiet highway noise in a residential area. The first line of defense against urban noise is buffering, like this vegetative mix of trees and shrubs growing from an earthen berm alongside State Route 525 near Freeland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Langley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of missing woman found in wilderness (Sep '12) Sep '16 carnie knobs matter 3
VISITING FAMILY in LANGLEY (Aug '13) Aug '13 ANONYMOUS 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jul '13 Michael Monson 5
Review: Prael F W DDS (Feb '13) Feb '13 waynedeer 1
News Island County Prosecutor Banks sues to force La... (Jan '13) Jan '13 Kent McCoy 1
News Shakespeare Festival drops LMS field from consi... (Sep '12) Sep '12 eciliaharve 1
News Local designer signs books today in Langley (Jan '12) Jan '12 Throbbing Meatcicle 1
See all Langley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Langley Forum Now

Langley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Langley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

Langley, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,105

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC