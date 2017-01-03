Nature's remedy for blocking noise? Trees
This Nov. 25, 2016 photo shows soundscaping evergreens photographed in Langley, Wash. Soundscapers use trees to mask bothersome urban noise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Langley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of missing woman found in wilderness (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|carnie knobs matter
|3
|VISITING FAMILY in LANGLEY (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jul '13
|Michael Monson
|5
|Review: Prael F W DDS (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|waynedeer
|1
|Island County Prosecutor Banks sues to force La... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Kent McCoy
|1
|Shakespeare Festival drops LMS field from consi... (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|eciliaharve
|1
|Local designer signs books today in Langley (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Throbbing Meatcicle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Langley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC