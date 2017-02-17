Do you know which Alabama towns are in a different time zone?
Most of us learn in elementary school that all of Alabama is located in the Central Time Zone. And that's true, according to the federal government, which set standard time zones in 1918.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lanett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shout out
|Feb 12
|Sgt
|3
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan 27
|General D Zod
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Lanett, AL (Jan '12)
|Apr '15
|Wookie Scott
|2
|Any know this person.... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|sucubus
|1
|West Point family seeks whereabouts of man miss... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Xoxo
|1
|lanett alabama trick or treat (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|smurfett
|1
|Opelika police arrest suspect in Dollar General... (Nov '09)
|Dec '12
|tyquaviousmitchel...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lanett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC