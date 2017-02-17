Do you know which Alabama towns are i...

Do you know which Alabama towns are in a different time zone?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Alabama Live

Most of us learn in elementary school that all of Alabama is located in the Central Time Zone. And that's true, according to the federal government, which set standard time zones in 1918.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lanett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shout out Feb 12 Sgt 3
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Jan 27 General D Zod 2
Debate: Marijuana - Lanett, AL (Jan '12) Apr '15 Wookie Scott 2
Any know this person.... (Mar '15) Mar '15 sucubus 1
News West Point family seeks whereabouts of man miss... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Xoxo 1
lanett alabama trick or treat (Oct '13) Oct '13 smurfett 1
News Opelika police arrest suspect in Dollar General... (Nov '09) Dec '12 tyquaviousmitchel... 4
See all Lanett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lanett Forum Now

Lanett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lanett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Lanett, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC