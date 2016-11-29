Phenix City police arrest suspect in kidnapping, sexual torture of woman
According to a police report, Kadelen Devyon Holstick, 25, of Lanett, Ala. has been charged with kidnapping first degree, domestic violence first degree, domestic violence strangulation, sexual torture, and sexual abuse 1st degree.
