Gilbert Christmas Tree Farm in Lanett.

Nov 18, 2016

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but certainly not feeling like it with the dry and warm conditions some areas are seeing well into November. The lack of rain has taken a particular toll on Christmas tree farmers in Georgia and Alabama, by stunting tree growth and killing some trees altogether.

Lanett, AL

