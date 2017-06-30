Lander Children's Museum welcomes new Director; New programming
It's been less than a month since Brian Resig was hired as the new director of the Lander Children's Museum. "I'm settling in now, greeting everyone who comes in and preparing some new summer classes while I get used to the ins and outs of the place," he said.
