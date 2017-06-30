Fireworks Resulted in a Late Night fo...

Fireworks Resulted in a Late Night for Firefighters; 36 Fires Reported

The explosive sound of fireworks, near and distant, filled the air last night as fire sirens rang throughout Riverton and Lander. Riverton, Lander, and Fremont County Fire Districts were in constant motion as fireworks-related grass fires littered the county.

