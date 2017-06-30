Blistering Afternoon Temperatures Remain; How to Beat the Heat

Today's temperatures ventured well into the nineties and The National Weather Service is expecting temperatures on Thursday and Friday to reach numbers that are "well above average particularly from the Northwest to the Northern Rockies, where afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday are forecast to be 10 to 20 degrees above average," according to a short range forecast discussion posted on their website today. In our search for ways to beat the heat, County 10 reached out to Dr. Mark Cardinal, M.D. of SageWest Health Care in Lander, who says "education is a really important thing about preventing heat illness and heat stroke."

