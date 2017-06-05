With rising river levels Lander Brewf...

With rising river levels Lander Brewfest moving to North Park

While temps are forecasted to be in the 80's water levels near City Park are creeping noticeably and uncomfortably higher. In response, the Lander Chamber have taken the proactive decision to move the event for those who want their whistle whetted, but not their feet, Brewfest is being relocated to North Park in Lander between 7th and 8th on Jefferson Street.

