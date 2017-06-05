With rising river levels Lander Brewfest moving to North Park
While temps are forecasted to be in the 80's water levels near City Park are creeping noticeably and uncomfortably higher. In response, the Lander Chamber have taken the proactive decision to move the event for those who want their whistle whetted, but not their feet, Brewfest is being relocated to North Park in Lander between 7th and 8th on Jefferson Street.
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
