Video produced featuring the Museum of the American West's historic structures
A new video produced by the Museum of the American West in Lander, with assistance from the Fremont County Pioneer Association, was debuted Wednesday at the Lander Rotary Club's weekly meeting. Written and produced by Kathy Pappas, the video features local actors telling stories while in character inside the many historic buildings on the site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
