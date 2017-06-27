There was a big turnout for the Lander Pride Picnic held Sunday at City Park
The Lander Pride Picnic Sunday afternoon at City Park drew another large and festive crowd estimated at some 300 celebrants. The event coincided with other LGBTQ Pride events held today in New York City, San Francisco and elsewhere across the nation and it was one of the many half-dozen or so Pride events held in the state this month.
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May '17
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
