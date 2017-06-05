Special Olympians receive donation from Knights
Lander Council Knights of Columbus presented a check for $2,185 from the Tootsie Roll drive held in April. Grand Knight Tom Ryder far left presents the check to Stormy Burns far right and some of the Special Olympic participants.
