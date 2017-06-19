Riverton Man Pleas Guilty to First De...

Riverton Man Pleas Guilty to First Degree Murder; Life Sentence Pending

Florin Brandon Wyatt, the Riverton man who allegedly murdered his roommate with a claw hammer in March 2017, pled guilty to Murder in the First Degree this afternoon at a change-of-plea hearing at The Ninth District Court in Lander. Wyatt is set to receive a sentence of " Life in Prison " for the charge of First Degree Murder and will be mandated to pay restitution for the charge of Felony Theft, pending a pre-sentencing investigation.

