Rescue underway up Middle Fork Canyon for injured person

The Fremont County Search and Rescue Team was called into action late this afternoon for an injured person up the Middle Fork Canyon just outside of Lander. Fremont County Sheriff Skip Hornecker said he didn't have much information on the rescue, other than it was occurring.

