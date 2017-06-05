Rescue underway up Middle Fork Canyon for injured person
The Fremont County Search and Rescue Team was called into action late this afternoon for an injured person up the Middle Fork Canyon just outside of Lander. Fremont County Sheriff Skip Hornecker said he didn't have much information on the rescue, other than it was occurring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC