Recent Deaths: Tillman; McSwain; Hursh; Hobbs; Saunders; Means; Duncan; Bekken; Christensen

Elizabeth Tillman age 55, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Lander, Wyoming. Traditional Indian Services and Episcopalian Services will be held at Rocky Mountain Hall with a wake to follow at the Leon Tillman residence, 27 Plunkett Field Road.

