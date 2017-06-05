NWS Researchers seeking input on communicating wildfire risk and...
Two Fremont County communities have been selected to participate in nationwide research conducted by the National Weather Service to identify new and innovative methods to communicate the risk of wildfire and wildfire danger to the public. . The first will be in Lander at the Central Wyoming College Lander Outreach Center from "Please come and share your thoughts, ideas, and experiences about wildfire messaging," said Riverton Meteorologist In Charge Chris Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
