NWS Researchers seeking input on comm...

NWS Researchers seeking input on communicating wildfire risk and...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: County 10 News

Two Fremont County communities have been selected to participate in nationwide research conducted by the National Weather Service to identify new and innovative methods to communicate the risk of wildfire and wildfire danger to the public. . The first will be in Lander at the Central Wyoming College Lander Outreach Center from "Please come and share your thoughts, ideas, and experiences about wildfire messaging," said Riverton Meteorologist In Charge Chris Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09) Jun 5 Tallen 34
News BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t... May 28 We hate laramie w... 1
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr '17 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar '17 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander (Dec '16) Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at June 07 at 4:51PM MDT

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,667 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC