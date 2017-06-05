Memorial Day Traffic Enforcement: Fremont County nets over 600 traffic stops
As part of the county-wide, multi-agency Click it or Ticket enforcement operation this past holiday weekend, Fremont County law enforcement issued 14 seat belt tickets, 6 child safety seat tickets and arrested 3 drunk drivers. During the four-day operation, area law enforcement made 660 traffic stops and issued 117 speeding tickets, 91 other tickets and issued 254 warnings.
