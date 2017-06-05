Memorial Day Traffic Enforcement: Fre...

Memorial Day Traffic Enforcement: Fremont County nets over 600 traffic stops

Saturday Jun 3

As part of the county-wide, multi-agency Click it or Ticket enforcement operation this past holiday weekend, Fremont County law enforcement issued 14 seat belt tickets, 6 child safety seat tickets and arrested 3 drunk drivers. During the four-day operation, area law enforcement made 660 traffic stops and issued 117 speeding tickets, 91 other tickets and issued 254 warnings.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at June 06 at 8:42PM MDT

