Lander SAR Division members trained o...

Lander SAR Division members trained on Pinedale's Rescue Helicopter

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: County 10 News

With the completion of its first short haul rescue of the summer in the Wind River Range two weeks ago, the Tip Top Search and Rescue Helicopter Team from Pinedale came to Lander last week to train up local SAR volunteers on their ship. The Pinedale crew occasionally assists Fremont County SAR on difficult mountain evacuations.

