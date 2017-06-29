Lander Parks and Recreation Updates

Movies at the Grand Theatre : Tickets available for Wed. or Thurs. at 11:00 a.m. or 1:15 p.m. For more information stop by Lander Parks and Recreation at 405 Fremont Street, call 332-4647, or look on the City's web site in our brochure at www.landerwyoming.org .

