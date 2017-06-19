Lander Lawn Watering Restrictions continued through this weekend
Don't turn on those lawn sprinklers or garden hoses just yet as the City of Lander has extended its outside watering ban to this weekend. "The City of Lander water treatment plan has started making water and filling our tanks at a low level.
