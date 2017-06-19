Lander Lawn Watering Restrictions con...

Lander Lawn Watering Restrictions continued through this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: County 10 News

Don't turn on those lawn sprinklers or garden hoses just yet as the City of Lander has extended its outside watering ban to this weekend. "The City of Lander water treatment plan has started making water and filling our tanks at a low level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09) Jun 5 Tallen 34
News BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t... May 28 We hate laramie w... 1
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr '17 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar '17 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander (Dec '16) Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at June 23 at 3:48PM MDT

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC