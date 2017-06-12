Lander Brewfest Judges Announce this ...

Lander Brewfest Judges Announce this Summer's Hot-Item Brews

We had yet another amazing turn out for this year's Lander Brewfest with 28+ breweries making the trek across the Rockies for two days of excellent beer drinking and festivities. Each year a top panel of trained judges travel to Lander Brewfest for a blind tasting in their quest to find the top 3 perfectly balanced and flavorful brews.

