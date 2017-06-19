Lander Assisted Living Initiative Presents Survey Indicating Additional Need For Facilities
The Lander Assisted Living Initiative held an open community forum this afternoon at The Lander Senior Citizens Center to present and discuss the results of a survey held by Community Builders Incorporated , an organization based in Douglas, Wyoming. The survey results indicate that a majority of both stakeholders and members of the community feel that there is additional need for Assisted Living Facilities in Lander.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC