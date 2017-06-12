Hurricane force winds knocked out power Monday evening, ripped off tree limbs in Lander
A strong push from a cold front moving through the Lander Foothills produced hurricane strength winds in the six o'clock hour Monday night. The high gusts downed tree limbs and burned out power line equipment leaving 798 Lander residents without power until 12:37 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC