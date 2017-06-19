Hot Notes / Cool Nites Concerts in the Park Begin on June 26th
Central Wyoming College will once again be presenting Hot Notes / Cool Nites Concerts in the Park. Sarah Trembly , a Lander native, will be taking up the baton as Music Director this year, having finished her first year as band director at Central Wyoming College.
